Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,434,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,588,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $127.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

