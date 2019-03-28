Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 352.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $165,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

