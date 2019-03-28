WealthTrust Fairport LLC Sells 6,623 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,698 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,010 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 487,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,820. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $87.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

