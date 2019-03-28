WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $461,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,423 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,788,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,134,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,443,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,465 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,837,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,404. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

