WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,394 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,867. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

