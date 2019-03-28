Waters Co. (WAT) Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $246.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $250.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.99.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $2,509,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $646,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

