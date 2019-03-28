Waste Management (WM) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.53

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.53 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 36269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 320,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,087 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/waste-management-wm-hits-new-12-month-high-at-103-53.html.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.