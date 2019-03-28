Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $816.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.63. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/washington-trust-bancorp-wash-shares-sold-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.