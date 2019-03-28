Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

WASH has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

