Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.79 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00010124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030314 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009055 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

