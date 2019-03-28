Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Great Southern Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $749.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $140,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $233,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,651.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,988 shares of company stock worth $548,457. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

