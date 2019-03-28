Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $10.22 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up approximately 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.74% of M/I Homes worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,318,000 after buying an additional 229,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after buying an additional 534,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,640,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,091,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after buying an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 10,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $293,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $71,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 61,190 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,652,741.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,842 shares of company stock worth $3,811,138. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 2,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,560. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $738.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.59 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

