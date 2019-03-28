W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,561,000 after acquiring an additional 236,781 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

WRB opened at $84.61 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

