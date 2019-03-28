VULCANO Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $408,316.00 and approximately $630.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001131 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 195,430,702 coins and its circulating supply is 192,853,749 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

