Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $64,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 68,626 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

