Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 553.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 61,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,196. The company has a market cap of $604.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

