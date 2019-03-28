Vitec Group (VTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vitec Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.48) on Wednesday. Vitec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $535.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,175 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £352,500 ($460,603.68). Also, insider Martin Green sold 21,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £261,180 ($341,277.93).

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

