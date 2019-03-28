VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VOF opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.85 ($4.30).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (VOF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/vinacapital-vietnam-opportunity-fund-ltd-vof-to-issue-0-06-dividend.html.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.