VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (VOF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:VOF opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.85 ($4.30).
