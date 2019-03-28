Village Farms International (VFF) Shares Up 9.9%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.39. 2,586,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,874,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFF. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Beacon Securities increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.90 million and a P/E ratio of -170.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

