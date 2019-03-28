VIENNA INS GRP/S (VNRFY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VNRFY stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. VIENNA INS GRP/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Vienna Insurance Group AG provides various insurance products and services. The company offers property and casualty, life, motor third party liability, motor own damage, and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey/Georgie, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Germany, and Liechtenstein.

