ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 48.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $76.98 on Thursday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

