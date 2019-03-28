Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $13.92 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $13.92 or 0.00340848 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00411669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.01598980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00230540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

