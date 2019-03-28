Verint Systems (VRNT) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 745,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

