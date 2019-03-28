Verint Systems (VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 408,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

