Verint Systems (VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $54.22.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.
Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.