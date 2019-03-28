Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vedanta by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Vedanta Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/vedanta-ltd-vedl-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.