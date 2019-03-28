Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Stake Increased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $143.68. 1,054,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

