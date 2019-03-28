VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

IVOV traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.36. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

