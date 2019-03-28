VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV) Holdings Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,860 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 9,560.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 986,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,882,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,101,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $114.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

