Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,033.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.72. 1,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-position-reduced-by-global-retirement-partners-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.