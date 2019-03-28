Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.76

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.76 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 1945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,907,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 405,074 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,593,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,603,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

