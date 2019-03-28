Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 103,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,293. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

