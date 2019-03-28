Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $104,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3059 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

