Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

