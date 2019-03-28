Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Holdings Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4285 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

