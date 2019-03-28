VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

