ValuEngine Lowers SurModics (SRDX) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.86 on Monday. SurModics has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $556.28 million, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.32.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $644,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 795,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SurModics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of SurModics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of SurModics by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

