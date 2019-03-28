ValuEngine Lowers Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $12.61 on Monday. Itau Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itau Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Itau Corpbanca worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.