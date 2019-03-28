ValuEngine Lowers Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $12.61 on Monday. Itau Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.
About Itau Corpbanca
Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.
