ValuEngine Lowers Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 0.84. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,091,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,928,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after buying an additional 251,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,428,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,723,000 after buying an additional 132,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

