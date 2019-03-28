ValuEngine Lowers AC Immune (ACIU) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AC Immune in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.77). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million. On average, analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

