ValuEngine Downgrades Triple-S Management (GTS) to Hold

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GTS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 70.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 118.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 178,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 28.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 78.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

