Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,935,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,731,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

