Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,492,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.01.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 50,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,889. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

