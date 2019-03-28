Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $436,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,631.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $831.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

