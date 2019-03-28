Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,712,000 after buying an additional 516,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 127,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 139,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 103,101 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

