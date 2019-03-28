Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,295,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,611,000 after acquiring an additional 116,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

