UTRUST Market Capitalization Tops $12.10 Million (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $238,862.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00412278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.01592843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00228789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

