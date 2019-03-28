US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,169 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after buying an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after buying an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,730,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after buying an additional 945,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,243,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,452,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-holdings-lessened-by-ci-investments-inc.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.