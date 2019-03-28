Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $74,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.48. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.17). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,296.08% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

