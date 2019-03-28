Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,937 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 2,158,206 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,171 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares in the last quarter.

URG stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

