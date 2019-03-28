UQM Technologies (UQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million.

UQM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,032. UQM Technologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on UQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

